Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Up 10.1% on Earnings Beat

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $42.88. Approximately 16,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 471,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $415,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $22,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

