Symbol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.78 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $411.48 million and $11.78 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00540267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037489 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.98 or 1.98749373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.