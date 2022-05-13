Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issues Earnings Results

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 6,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,094. The company has a market cap of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 192,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

