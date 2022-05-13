Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 460.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYBX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 454,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,594. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 192,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

