Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 2.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sysco by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sysco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sysco by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 2,017,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

