Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on October 13th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

