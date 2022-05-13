Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Purchases $151,520.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,899.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Leigh Vosseller purchased 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

TNDM opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.73 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,715,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.