Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Purchases $151,520.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,899.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Leigh Vosseller purchased 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.
TNDM opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.73 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,715,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.55.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
