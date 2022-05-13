Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

TPR traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. 6,160,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

