Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $46.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of TPR opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $48.01.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

