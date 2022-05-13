Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TAPM stock remained flat at $$2.89 during trading on Friday. Tapinator has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

