Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 7,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.80 million, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.93. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689,975 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 215,259 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

