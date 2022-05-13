TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TASK. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.
Shares of TASK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 1,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,373. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TaskUs by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,248 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its stake in TaskUs by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in TaskUs by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 217,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in TaskUs by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 688,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
