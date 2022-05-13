TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TASK. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of TASK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 1,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,373. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TaskUs by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,248 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its stake in TaskUs by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in TaskUs by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 217,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in TaskUs by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 688,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

