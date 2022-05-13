Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 871. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Tate & Lyle’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, May 20th. The 0.85714298 split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 20th.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

