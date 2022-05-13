TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 9,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.22.
TCRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.