TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 149,341 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $58,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

