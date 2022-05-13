TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,745 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,745 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $61,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,062,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $289.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.61 and a 200 day moving average of $309.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

