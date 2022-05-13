TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Waste Management worth $53,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Waste Management by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,251 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 142,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $155.48 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

