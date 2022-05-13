TD Asset Management Inc. Has $64.64 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,062 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 42,615 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $64,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.