TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,508 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Seagen worth $66,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,190,000 after purchasing an additional 227,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 63.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,437,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,325 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,258 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $127.10 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.