TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of IDEX worth $69,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 145,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 82,342 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $184.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.81. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

