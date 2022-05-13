TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $52,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 37.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,394,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 288.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $133.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.17. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.