TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 188,674 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,674 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Dollar Tree worth $62,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

