TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,334 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of LPL Financial worth $58,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $9,151,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day moving average is $174.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.