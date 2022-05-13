TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 202,918 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,918 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of CoStar Group worth $63,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.