TD Securities Increases Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $58.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.14.

NYSE RBA traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.72. 63,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,804. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

