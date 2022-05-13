TD Securities Lowers Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$80.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.26. 2,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. Linamar has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $69.43.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

