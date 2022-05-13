TD Securities Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$13.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.15.

TSE:EFN opened at C$12.50 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$15.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

