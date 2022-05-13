TD Securities Trims goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Target Price to C$215.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.29.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 604. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77. goeasy has a 1 year low of $75.99 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.