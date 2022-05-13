Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 580,666 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,666 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

