Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,329,000 after purchasing an additional 844,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,315,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

