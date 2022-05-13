Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Textron were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 104.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Textron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 443.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Textron by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

