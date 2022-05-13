Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.29 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

FBHS stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

