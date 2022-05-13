Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $126,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

NYSE MAA opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

