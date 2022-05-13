Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Masco worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Masco stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

