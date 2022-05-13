Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of NRG Energy worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NRG stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

