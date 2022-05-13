Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 684,956 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684,956 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 25,033 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after buying an additional 399,748 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

