Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4647 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

About Telenor ASA (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.