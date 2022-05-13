Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 45,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,063. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.