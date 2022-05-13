Tendies Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (TEND) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $36,908.46 and $25.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 65% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.14 or 1.00257161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00105142 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.