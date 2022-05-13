TerraCredit 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

