Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 332.0% in April

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, an increase of 332.0% from the April 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Terumo stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $30.41. 61,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,514. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. Terumo has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

Get Terumo alerts:

TRUMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.