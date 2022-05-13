Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in April

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of Tesco stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 399,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.