Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $2,851,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

