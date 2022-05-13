Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 10,365,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,868. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

