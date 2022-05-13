Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

TGH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

