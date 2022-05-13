Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

TXT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Textron has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

