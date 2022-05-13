The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $214.23

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.23 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.10). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 83,975 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.08 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments. It offers water management solutions for urban water management in the areas of gutters and downpipes, building drainage, drainage and access covers, and fascia soffit copings under the Alumasc, Skyline, Rainwater, Harmer, Wade, and Gatic brands; building envelope solutions, such as roof waterproofing systems, green and landscaped garden roofing, architectural screening, ventilation louvres, solar shading, and off-site constructed modular balconies under the Roof-Pro, Alumasc, and Levolux brands; and housebuilding products under the timloc brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.