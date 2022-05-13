The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 551.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brink’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.49. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

