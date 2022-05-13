The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,777. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.