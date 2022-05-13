The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRCW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 7,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Crypto has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Get Crypto alerts:

Crypto Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.